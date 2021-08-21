THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

That leaves the Rams without a punter listed on the roster for a Week 2 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams did not immediately announce who could serve as a reserve punter.

For a fourth consecutive year, Rams coach Sean McVay has opted not to play starters in preseason action, and this year, he's taken it a step further, resting several key reserves as well.

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and backup John Wolford will not play vs. Las Vegas.

It remains a possibility that McVay could test the fourth-down capabilities of backup quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Devlin "Duck" Hodges without a punter.

A fourth-year pro signed over the offseason, Bojorquez has been challenging the four-time All-Pro Hekker for the position.

Both punted twice in a Week 1 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hekker averaged 45.5 yards per punt and Bojorquez averaged 43.