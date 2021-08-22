NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes after the Titans spent last week taking part in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before facing them in Week 2 of the preseason.

Vrabel said he will get re-tested Monday. He is currently in quarantine and following protocols.

"What it comes down to is you have to have two negative tests within a 48-hour period," Vrabel said. "If that happens then I can get back into the building. If not, I'll have to wait 10 days."

Vrabel sent a text to the players before his zoom news conference to let them know that he tested positive. As of now, no other coaches have tested positive. All of the Titans' coaches that are in contact with players have been vaccinated.

Vrabel mentioned special teams coach Craig Aukerman as one of the coaches that will be relied upon to help oversee the team while he's gone.

"I'm sure I'll be involved in the zoom meetings but I'm comfortable with Craig Aukerman who's touched a lot of players in special teams meetings along with [linebackers coach Jim] Haslet, [defensive assistant Jim] Schwartz. I'll work through a lot of those things. Confident in team and coaching staff that no matter the situation, we'll handle it and make good decisions." Vrabel said.

The Titans experienced a COVID outbreak last season that resulted in 13 players and 11 team personnel members testing positive over just under a month's time span. Vrabel stressed that the Titans have been through it before and will continue to focus on the health of the members of their organization along with their family's health.

The Titans are set to resume practicing on Monday at 12:15 pm CT.