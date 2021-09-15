The NFL is back for the 2021 season, and Week 1 quarterback play brought a mixed bag of exactly what you would have expected and wild surprises. Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson picked up where they left off in wins, and Matthew Stafford shined for his new team. Jameis Winston had a strong showing in his first start in the Saints' post-Drew Brees era, and Kyler Murray wowed with some incredible throws against the Titans. But it's just one week, so there were some oddities too. Just look at Total QBR. Of 31 quarterbacks who qualified, Teddy Bridgewater ranks first ... and Aaron Rodgers is last.

On a weekly basis throughout the season, I will rate my current confidence in each quarterback's play. Who is unstoppable and in the MVP conversation? Who is struggling and needs to find consistency? Who is rising, and who is falling, after each week's game slate? Which rookies are exceeding expectations, and which veterans are leading their offenses to playoff contention? And remember, this is based on the present, not future potential.

True backups will not be included, though teams with multiple legitimate starting options might have multiple QBs listed in the rankings. The list will be accompanied each week with some of the biggest takeaways and lingering thoughts from the recent performances under center, including what both the tape and numbers say about some of the game's starting quarterbacks. Here are this week's QB rankings and some notes regarding the position.

Last updated: Sept. 15

Jump to:

Rankings | Week 1 takeaways

Tannenbaum's current QB rankings

Biggest takeaways from Week 1

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still in my top three after a dismal day in Week 1 -- 15-of-28 for 133 yards, zero TDs and two interceptions -- for a simple reason. He has back-to-back NFC championship game appearances and is the reigning MVP. I think he gets a week's pass. But I can't say I'll be that lenient if he has another poor performance, which is unexpected against a Jeff Okudah-less Lions defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts was one of the biggest surprises of the opening week, and a big part of the credit should go to how great his tackles -- Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata -- played. They gave Hurts a clean pocket in which to operate, and the line's pass block win rate for the week was No. 2 in the NFL at 75%.