EAGAN, Minn. -- Veteran free-agent pass-rusher Everson Griffen is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN.

Griffen, 33, was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft and spent a decade with the Vikings. From 2010 to '19, Griffen totaled 74.5 sacks, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He was named a Pro Bowler four times in Minnesota, including three straight seasons from 2015 to '17.

In February 2020, Griffen opted out of his contract and became a free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in August 2020 and was traded to the Detroit Lions two months later. In 14 games last season, Griffen registered six sacks, 33 tackles (seven for loss) and 14 quarterback hits.

The terms of Griffen's contract are still being worked out, per a source.

The news of Griffen's expected return was first reported by NFL Network.

One of Minnesota's top position battles in training camp is finding who still start opposite Danielle Hunter at defensive end. Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum have been the front-runners throughout the preseason, but the team left the door open for more competition at that spot when it brought in Griffen for a workout last week.