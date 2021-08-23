Matt Barkley connects with Mekhi Sargent on fourth down for a touchdown and later tosses a 20-yard score to Mason Kinsey in the Titans' preseason win. (0:32)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to be ready for the season opener despite a right knee injury that has held him out of practice recently, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown did not take part in the Titans' joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He was in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against Tampa but did not play. Coach Mike Vrabel held most of the offensive starters out of the game.

Brown was available for the start of training camp. His first missed practice was on Aug 7. Brown returned on Aug. 10 with a sleeve on his right leg.

The third-year receiver had procedures performed on both knees in January, causing him to miss OTAs and minicamp. Brown missed Weeks 2 and 3 last season with a bone bruise in one of his knees but returned for Week 5 after the Titans' Week 4 bye.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season after posting 70 receptions, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.