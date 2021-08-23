Colts head coach Frank Reich gives an update on Carson Wentz as the QB recovers from foot surgery. (0:53)

Carson Wentz returned to practice for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday three weeks after surgery to remove a broken bone from his left foot.

The quarterback took all the first-team reps in 7-on-7 work and said he is optimistic he can return for the Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm optimistic, but we'll see how it responds," Wentz told reporters after Monday's practice. "As long as there's nothing I can do to make it worse, I've played through a lot worse."

At the time of his surgery, the Colts gave an estimated timetable for his return of five to 12 weeks.

All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who had the same surgery as Wentz earlier this month and was given the same timetable, also returned to practice Monday.