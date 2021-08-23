KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Jones' position change plus the development of some younger players made Taco Charlton expendable and the Kansas City Chiefs released the veteran defensive end on Monday. The Chiefs are down to the NFL limit of 80 players.

"Taco is going to play in the league,'' coach Andy Reid said. "He's too good of a player not to. It just didn't work out in this case.

"The way these cuts are set up, it's a little different than in years past. You have to make these decisions [earlier]. That obviously was a tough decision. I'm hoping he hooks on with somebody or eventually comes back here''

Jones is playing mostly at defensive end after switching from tackle and has two sacks in two preseason games. The Chiefs are also pleased with the progress of ends Mike Danna and Tim Ward.

Charlton joined the Chiefs last season after two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Miami Dolphins. He played in seven games as a backup with two sacks before a broken ankle ended his season prematurely.

Charlton, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick in 2017, had nine sacks in three NFL seasons before joining the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also cut two veterans, safety Will Parks and offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, and younger players in quarterback Anthony Gordon and linebacker Riley Cole.