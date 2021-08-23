BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve with a quad injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he became aware of the injury just before Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants, though he wasn't sure when Parkey suffered the injury.

As a result, Chase McLaughlin will take over as Cleveland's starting kicker ... at least for now. McLaughlin has appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons, with 22 field goals made on 28 attempts. McLaughlin briefly kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets last season, as well.

He nailed a 49-yard kick Sunday against the Giants.

"He's battling," Stefanski said of McLaughlin. "He's doing a nice job. Expect him to keep battling."

Last year, Parkey took over the Browns' place-kicking duties in Week 2 and made 19 of his 22 field goal attempts.