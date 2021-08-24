Urban Meyer addresses the foot injury running back Travis Etienne suffered in the Jaguars' preseason loss to the Saints. (0:22)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out indefinitely with a midfoot sprain suffered in Monday night's preseason loss to the Saints in New Orleans, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Etienne's injured left foot will require further testing, the source told Schefter. The rookie was spotted wearing a protective boot after the game.

Per ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell, midfoot sprains can vary widely in terms of recovery time, and a big factor in course of treatment will be whether it is deemed stable or unstable.

Etienne caught one pass for 3 yards and carried the ball once for 1 yard prior to the injury.

The Jaguars drafted Etienne 25th overall in April, and coach Urban Meyer said he planned on having him line up at receiver in addition to running back, similar to the way Meyer used Percy Harvin at Florida.

Etienne left Clemson as the ACC's all-time leading rusher (4,752 yards).