The Carolina Panthers and receiver Robby Anderson have agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN.

The 28-year-old Anderson caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season with the Panthers in 2020.

Anderson was scheduled to make $8 million in 2021, but instead will make $12.5 million this season after the extension, a source told ESPN's David Newton, with salaries of $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023.

The undrafted receiver spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets, and has 302 career receptions for 4,155 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and 23 TDs.

Anderson was quarterback Sam Darnold's favorite target when the two were together with the Jets in 2018 and '19.

"He's super fast, so he's always someone who's going to take the top off,'' Darnold said last week during training camp. "There's plenty of guys on this team to be able to do that. But when you have elite speed like Robby has, you're gonna miss him.''

Anderson said during camp that his goal is to go from being good to great.

"We didn't win last year,'' Anderson said. "That's the most important thing, so I'm just trying to do more on my end to contribute more to winning and perfect everything on my end, my craft.''