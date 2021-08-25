The Denver Broncos have chosen Teddy Bridgewater as the winner in their starting quarterback competition over incumbent Drew Lock, the team announced Wednesday.

The decision comes after coach Vic Fangio had maintained through training camp that the battle was "even-steven."

Bridgewater, 28, is on his third team in three seasons, going 4-11 as a starter for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and a perfect 5-0 while replacing the injured Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

Lock, 24, is 8-10 in two seasons with the Broncos, who chose him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He tied for the most interceptions in the NFL last season and also was last among the league's starters in completion percentage.