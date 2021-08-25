FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph returned to practice on an extremely limited basis Wednesday and isn't committing to being ready for Week 1.

"I still have a long way to go," Rudolph said. "A lot of work left ahead."

Rudolph was activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier in the day before joint practices with the New England Patriots. He underwent foot surgery shortly after signing with the Giants in March.

The veteran tight end did some light individual drills and said he felt "good" afterward. More than anything, Rudolph was happy to be back on the field with his teammates while taking a one-day-at-a-time approach to his rehab.

This was a substantial step in Rudolph's progression from an injury that sidelined him late last year. He spent the first four weeks of training camp on the PUP list and rehabbing.

"Ramping up," coach Joe Judge said. "As soon as we can get him into team drills ... I don't expect that to be in the next two days. But as soon as we can get him involved in team drills and build him up to where he's going to be, we'll go ahead and do that."

The Giants have had more firepower on the sideline than on the field most of this summer. Also missing time with Rudolph have been wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring), John Ross (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (undisclosed injury) and running back Saquon Barkley (knee).

Barkley missed Wednesday's practice as he attended to a personal matter. He is expected to return to the team Wednesday night. Golladay, Ross and Toney remain sidelined this week.

Returning to the field in some capacity 2½ weeks before the season opener at least gives Rudolph a shot to be ready for the Denver Broncos.

"The only way to get into football shape is to play football," Rudolph said. "Like I said, I'm trying to take one step in front of another each day for the next two weeks and get ready to go. ... Two weeks from now, we'll look up and see where I'm at."