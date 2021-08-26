FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton returned to the team facility Thursday and practiced after missing three straight days due to a COVID-19 protocol "misunderstanding," with coach Bill Belichick saying Newton "didn't violate team rules."

Belichick mostly referred to the team's statement -- which said that the club approved Newton leaving the New England region for a medical appointment -- when asked about how the "misunderstanding" occurred.

"I don't really have anything to add. We released a statement, and I think that covered it as thoroughly as we can without getting into a lengthy thing. So we'll just leave it at that," Belichick said.

Newton's absence opened the door for rookie quarterback Mac Jones to take No. 1 repetitions each of the past three days, and he seemed to take advantage of the opportunity Wednesday against the New York Giants, capping off his practice by leading the offense to an 80-yard touchdown drive.

With Newton back Thursday, Belichick said, "All the quarterbacks will get work."

Thursday marks the Patriots' final practice of training camp, and then the team will visit the Giants in the preseason finale on Sunday (6 p.m. ET).

The quarterback competition between Newton and Jones remains a top storyline, with Belichick having consistently stated that Newton is the starter but that, like players at any position, he has to reestablish that standing throughout the preseason. Belichick has also said there could be a change at any position if someone performs better than the starter or the starter isn't available.

Asked at what point he needs to transition from a spirited quarterback competition to having a starter and giving that player the majority of repetitions to get him prepared for the season opener Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins, Belichick said: "I don't have a timetable on that. ... I'm not sure."