NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tannehill, who is vaccinated, will miss five to 10 days depending on how quickly he can produce two negative tests over a 48-hour period. The Titans host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 on Sept. 12.

"Ryan is feeling fine, feeling OK," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday. "He'll be engaged in the meetings. He'll ready to go. He's a pro and has played in the league for a long time. We have the utmost confidence in him and his ability to prepare."

Tannehill said he was "in the process of getting vaccinated" when training camp started. He said at the time that he wouldn't have gotten the vaccine but that the NFL is "forcing players' hands" by instituting protocols.

Since visiting Tampa, Florida, for joint practices with the Buccaneers, the Titans have placed seven players on the reserve list, and coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were placed on the reserve list Thursday along with Tannehill.

Former Titans kicker Ryan Succop, who is now a member of the Buccaneers, tested positive for COVID-19 and was added to the reserve list Monday. Succop went to dinner with three Titans players when they were in Tampa. None of the Titans players at the dinner have tested positive.

"We've followed the protocols," said Robinson, who noted that the Titans are approximately at 97% or 98% vaccinated. "Our medical team has done an outstanding job with talking to the league and the players, coaches. Coach Vrabel has had minimal symptoms."

The other Titans players on the reserve list are defensive tackle Anthony Rush, running back Jeremy McNichols and linebackers Nick Dzubnar and Harold Landry.