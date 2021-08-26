Happy National Dog Day! Check out how athletes' furry friends have taken over social media

There is never a bad time to show your dog some love.

National Dog Day is upon us and has provided countless displays of appreciation for their respective pups. The pandemic has given everyone ample time to forge deeper bonds with their pets, and athletes have been no exception.

NationalDogDay.com offers an array of ideas to celebrate the occasion whether or not you're a dog owner. Suggestions include adopting a dog or volunteering at your local shelter, sending a dog-related gift to a friend or family member, and buying your dog a new toy.

The holiday has been celebrated annually on August 26 since being established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle expert Colleen Paige. On that date, at age 10, Paige adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from a local animal shelter.

Now a popular hash tag across social media, National Dog Day has seen an array of celebrations and acknowledgment from puppy lovers everywhere.

With jerseys, gold medals and diving displays to sort through, let's examine the most notable appreciation posts. Warriors All-Star and 3-time NBA champion Klay Thompson hasn't played since the 2019 Finals due to injury. Fortunately, the 2-time All-NBA selection has had his good buddy Rocco by his side throughout his rehabilitation.

Shoutout to all the #DubNation pups 🐾



Send dog pics -- it's #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/1n2sr1yhxs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 26, 2021

Marquez Reshard Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers retweeted a slow-mo post of his dogs Ace and Spade. The fourth-year wideout considers himself a homebody during the offseason, when he often stays home with videos or takes his furry friends to the dog park.

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine won first Olympic gold medal this summer. His dog, Grizzly, recently donned his dad's new hardware this summer. Judging by Grizzly's game during lockdown, he might have a gold medal in his future, too.

Zach LaVine playing 1-on-1 vs. his dog during the break 😂



(via @ZachLaVine, hunter_mar/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9uKBojccdD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2020

During the 2020 Olympic Games, the world was introduced to Caeleb Dressel's dog Jane, who swam a few laps with the seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

We'll use any excuse to post about Caeleb Dressel's dog, Jane 🐶 #NationalDogDay



(🎥 IG/CaelebDressel) pic.twitter.com/hiiv0PWXFC — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 26, 2021

Though it's spelled 'National Dog Day,' the University of Georgia's Uga X, "Que" prefers to pronounce it the best way Bulldog fans know.

It seems to work just fine for the football team. Since "Que" started roaming the sidelines in 2015, Georgia has a 54-15 overall record.

The Bulldogs weren't the only SEC team joining in on the fun. Texas A&M showed some love to the school's First Lady, Reveille X. The 2-year old Collie shadowed Reveille IX after the latter spent six years in the role.

Lionel Messi' French Mastiff is named aptly named 'Hulk.' The global soccer star received the dog as a gift from his wife in 2016. Hulk is said to have weight over 100 pounds within eight months. Here are a few shots of his growth over the years.

It appears Hulk could have luck with his own soccer career someday.