Eagles center Jason Kelce had a little fun during rain delay

A thunderstorm delayed the preseason finale between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and caused the players to head back to the locker room.

Well, everyone except for Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The four-time Pro Bowler seemed to thoroughly enjoy the waterworks. He even dove into the soaking-wet end zone as if it were a slide at an amusement park.

It'll be the most action that Kelce will see in the matchup since most of the starters will not play.

The Jets, especially the special-teamers, did not share the same enthusiasm for the rain.

It is pouring. The special teamers can confirm. pic.twitter.com/Wi3dFuUCfe — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2021