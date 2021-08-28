Dan Graziano explains why the Eagles decided to trade for Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars. (0:39)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, it was announced Saturday.

The sixth-round pick could rise to a fifth-rounder if Minshew is involved in 50% of the plays in three games this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes after Jaguars coach Urban Meyer announced Wednesday that top overall pick Trevor Lawrence had won the starting job and will be under center for the Sept. 12 season opener in Houston against the Texans.

Minshew, who had been alternating practice days with the first-team offense with Lawrence throughout training camp, completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards with two interceptions (one in the end zone) in two preseason games.

C.J. Beathard is now in the top backup spot behind Lawrence. Beathard has completed 22 of 30 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the two games.

Minshew joins an Eagles QB room that includes Jalen Hurts and veteran Joe Flacco. The Eagles released Nick Mullens after the trade was announced.

Minshew replaced an injured Nick Foles as a rookie in 2019 and was brought back as the starter later that season after Foles struggled. That earned him the starting job in 2020, and he started the first seven games of the season before a thumb injury -- one he hid from the coaching staff at first -- put him on the bench.

Minshew got back on the field for two games in December but finished the season on the bench. After a 1-15 record, the Jaguars hired Meyer and drafted Lawrence, the fan-anointed savior of the franchise.

For his career, Minshew has completed 501 of 797 passes for 5,530 yards with 37 TDs and 11 interceptions.