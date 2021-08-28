TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh did not travel with the team to Houston and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a source told ESPN.

Starters are expected to play extensively in Saturday night's third and final preseason game at the Houston Texans before playing in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Suh is the fourth Bucs player this week to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.

