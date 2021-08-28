EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants outside linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Saturday.

Anderson can participate in Sunday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots. He is then eligible to return Oct. 18 after the Giants' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson was likely a long shot to make the Giants' roster after signing a one-year free-agent contract this offseason. He spent a majority of the summer on the reserve/non-football injury list with a back problem.

Anderson was buried on the depth chart when he returned, likely because of the impending discipline on the horizon. He also was cut and re-signed as a procedural move with his contract adjusted.

The first four years of Anderson's career were spent in Washington after he was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Alabama.

Anderson, 27, started four games and had 6.0 sacks in four seasons for Washington. He played 16 games just once in four years as he dealt with a string of injuries, including a knee problem that forced him to miss the final seven games last season.