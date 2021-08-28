LANDOVER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens starting running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for the rest of the preseason finale after suffering a left knee injury on the opening drive Saturday night.

Dobbins lay on the ground clutching his left knee after being tackled on a screen pass on the ninth play of the game. He was sandwiched on the play, and his left knee took a direct hit from the shoulder of Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Dobbins needed help to get to the sideline and had his arms draped on the shoulders of trainers because he couldn't put any weight on his left leg. He was soon carted off to the locker room.

J.K. Dobbins hurt his left knee when he was tackled on a screen pass on the Ravens' opening drive Saturday. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick from a year ago, Dobbins was entering his first season as Baltimore's featured back. Last season, Dobbins was pivotal in the Ravens' late-season push to reach the playoffs, gaining 425 yards (eighth most in the NFL) and scoring six touchdowns in the final five regular-season games.

Last year, Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry, the second-highest by a rookie running back over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Only the Saints' Alvin Kamara (6.1) had a higher average as a rookie.

Baltimore's Gus Edwards is among the top backup running backs in the NFL. He was signed to a two-year, $10 million extension this offseason after being one of two players in NFL history to produce at least 700 yards rushing and average 5-plus yards per carry in the first three seasons of a career, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. The other is two-time Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.