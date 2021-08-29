HOUSTON -- When Justin Reid has some time before training camp practices, it's not unusual to see the Houston Texans safety lining up to attempt a field goal or extra point. And after the Texans' final training camp practice on Thursday, Reid said it was a dream of his to kick an extra point in a game.

He did get a chance to show off his leg in the Texans' preseason finale on Saturday night against the Buccaneers when he kicked off to start the game because kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was held out of the game with a minor injury.

Reid kicked 64 yards to the Tampa Bay 1 and the ball was returned to the 16.

"I hope I never have to [attempt an extra point] in the sense that Ka'imi is always there, because he's clearly the best kicker on the team," Reid said earlier in the week. "But it would be a dream of mine to actually kick an extra point."

When asked what the coaching staff says when he lobbies for the chance Reid said, "They humor me a little bit and say, 'Maybe one day.'"