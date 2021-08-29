Dan Orlovsky explores the reasons the Bears are holding back on starting Justin Fields in Week 1. (2:04)

The Chicago Bears have already decided on their starter at quarterback for the season opener, but Justin Fields isn't going anywhere.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said this week that veteran Andy Dalton will start Week 1 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. That comes despite an impressive preseason from Fields, the rookie first-round draft pick from Ohio State.

He threw for 142 yards and a score in the preseason opener and had Bears fans shouting "Let's go Fields" but wasn't as sharp in the second preseason game.

The QB controversy won't go anywhere after the touchdown pass Fields completed on the run in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Earlier this week, while sticking with Dalton, Nagy laid out what he wanted to see from Fields in the final preseason outing.

"We just want to see him play hard, play well," Nagy said. "The variables are different. He's not out there -- just like Andy hasn't been out here with some of those one receivers. So, all I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us."

Nagy and the Bears can probably consider this night a success.