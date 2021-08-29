The New York Jets, in search of pass-rushing help after the season-ending injury to Carl Lawson, acquired Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets are sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Texans in the deal, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

This is the second time Shaq Lawson has been traded this offseason. The Miami Dolphins had traded him to the Texans in March, a year after signing him to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Lawson, who had 4.5 sacks for Miami last season, has 20.5 sacks in five NFL seasons, the first four with the Buffalo Bills.

Carl Lawson, the Jets' top free-agent signing this offseason, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury two weeks ago in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.