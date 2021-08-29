The Minnesota Vikings and All-Pro safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

The deal is for four years and $64 million, a source told ESPN's Mike Golic Jr., which makes Smith the second highest-paid safety in the league behind Seattle's Jamal Adams. Smith's extension also includes $26.38 million guaranteed, the source said.

While the Vikings' defense disappointed last season, Smith's high level of play didn't. The 32-year-old led Minnesota in both interceptions (five) and pass deflections (10) to go with 89 total tackles.

Drafted 29th overall in the 2012 draft, Smith is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017.