The Detroit Lions have released Breshad Perriman just five months after signing the veteran wide receiver, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Detroit in March and was expected to team with fellow newcomer Tyrell Williams to stabilize a completely overhauled Lions receiving corps.

But Perriman struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, and found himself in a position battle in recent weeks with Geronimo Allison, Tom Kennedy and Victor Bolden.

Perriman also dealt with a hip injury this summer, and Lions coach Dan Campbell indicated his roster spot could be in jeopardy last week when he told reporters "there just hasn't been enough out there" from the six-year veteran.

With Perriman off the roster, the Lions' receivers are expected to include Williams, Quintez Cephus and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, with Allison, Kennedy, Bolden and Kalif Raymond contending for the other roster spots.

Perriman, 27, appeared in 12 games last season with the New York Jets, hauling in 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns. The son of former Lions star receiver Brett Perriman and a former first-round draft pick of the Ravens, he has also played for Baltimore, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.