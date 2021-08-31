2021 NFL roster cuts tracker: Who's in and who's out for all 32 teams

Harry Douglas and Max Kellerman outline what they expect from the Patriots and rookie QB Mac Jones in 2021. (1:29)

Teams in the NFL are required to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Cuts come earlier this season as teams had three preseason games -- not four -- to accommodate the 17-game regular season schedule.

The biggest names let go are New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will start the season on the the physically unable to perform list.

A week after former first-round pick Josh Rosen signed with the Falcons, the quarterback ended up making the team's initial 53-man roster.

Here's a look at the biggest move by each team and all the cuts:

AFC NORTH

Biggest move: The Browns had several potential special teams stalwarts fighting for the last spots on the 53-man roster, including WR KhaDarel Hodge, LB Elijah Lee and WR JoJo Natson. But in the end, Cleveland elected to keep four running backs instead, including D'Ernest Johnson, who along with rookie RB Demetric Felton, now figures to play a big role in the return game. -- Jake Trotter

Waived/released: S Elijah Benton, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, TE Jordan Franks, OL Colby Gossett, DE Porter Gustin, LB Willie Harvey Jr, WR KhaDarel Hodge, DE Joe Jackson, RB John Kelly, QB Kyle Lauletta, DE Cameron Malveaux, TE Kyle Markway, S Jovante Moffatt, OL Javon Patterson, S Sheldrick Redwine, CB Emmanuel Rugamba, LB Tegray Scales, FB Johnny Stanton IV, OL Alex Taylor, DE Curtis Weaver, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Brian Allen, DT Sheldon Day, LB Elijah Lee, WR JoJo Natson

Reserve/suspended: OG Drew Forbes, OT Greg Senat, WR Davion Davis

NFC SOUTH

Biggest move: Atlanta kept three quarterbacks on its initial 53-man roster -- including former first-round pick Josh Rosen -- as it tries to sort out the backup to Matt Ryan. It's entirely possible that shuffles throughout the next few days as players get released, but it's another chance for Rosen to learn from a top-flight quarterback after being tutored by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Brady the past two years.-- Michael Rothstein

Waived/released: RB Caleb Huntley, WR Chris Rowland, S Dwayne Johnson Jr., DL Eli Ankou, DL Zac Dawe, OLB Tuzar Skipper, LB Kobe Jones; OL Willie Beavers; WR Trevor Davis; S JR Pace II, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, OL Ryan Neuzil, WR Juwan Green; CB Delrick Abrams; RB D'Onta Foreman; OL Sam Jones; WR Antonio Nunn; TE John Raine; OL Joe Sculthorpe; DL Chris Slayton; OL Kion Smith; ILB Erroll Thompson; TE David Wells; CB Chris Williamson

Waived/injured: P Dom Maggio

Physically unable to perform list: OL Matt Gono

COVID-19 reserve: TE Parker Hesse