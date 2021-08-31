The New England Patriots are releasing veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones will be the starter after the two had battled for the quarterback job since training camp, ESPN has confirmed.

Newton started Sunday and played two series, all with the starters. Jones, who was the No. 15 pick out of Alabama, relieved him and played deep into the third quarter, all with the backups.

Newton, who was 2-of-5 for 10 yards with one interception Sunday, was not made available to answer questions after the game. He hasn't addressed reporters since the COVID-19 protocol "misunderstanding" that led him to miss three practices last week.

Jones finished the preseason 36-of-52 for 389 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked four times in Sunday's finale after having been sacked just once in the earlier two preseason games.

The Boston Globe first reported Newton's release.