PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback Tuesday after weeks of declining to do so, citing the importance of creating competition at every position.

"Jalen's our starter. He's done a great job," Sirianni said shortly after the roster was trimmed to 53 players. "We wanted him to ... take the reins and take advantage of the opportunity that he got, and we feel like the preseason he had, he did that. I consistently saw a player that got better every single day. I consistently saw a player getting better with his reads and his accuracy and his ability to run, and when not to run. He did exactly what we wanted him to do."

This was the expected outcome, as Hurts took all of the first-team reps during training camp. But multiple reports of the Eagles' interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the recent acquisition of Gardner Minshew helped fuel the idea that the organization isn't sold on the 23-year-old Hurts.

Addressing the Minshew trade, general manager Howie Roseman stressed the team's history of prioritizing the quarterback position, noting that depth is especially important amid a pandemic and heading into a 17-game regular season. Roseman said he spoke with both Hurts and Joe Flacco about acquiring Minshew, telling them "we thought it was an opportunity to get a good player and a good person at an important position."

"[Hurts] was great," Roseman said. "Jalen is all about the team and he's very confident in his ability and very secure in where he stands with all of us."

Minshew will start off as the third-string quarterback behind Hurts and Flacco, according to Sirianni.

As for his level of interest in Watson, Roseman said: "I think we're very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks we have on our roster. Any player that is on another team is property of that team, and we're going forward with who we've got here.

"We'll see what happens over the next 24 hours with the rest of our roster, but when we talk about that quarterback room, we think we've got a good blend of youth, of experience, of talented guys, and we're excited to start this season and to see the players we have on this football team."

Hurts, the team's second-round pick in 2020, started four games as a rookie in place of Carson Wentz. He completed 52% of his throws for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 354 yards and three scores.