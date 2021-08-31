During a team meeting Tuesday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores addressed recent reports tying Miami to a potential trade for Deshaun Watson, telling his players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is "our quarterback" in a brief but poignant message, sources told ESPN.

Flores was not overly expansive in his comments, and he didn't get into any specifics with the team as it pertains to the background of its involvement in talks with the Texans for Watson.

Instead, less than two weeks before the start of the season, Flores' comments more simply signaled Tagovailoa would get to prove his worth as the Dolphins' starter.

Separately, another team source said owner Steve Ross has not shown any interest in trading for Watson, contrary to other reports Tuesday.

Ross, the source said, has been supportive of Tagovailoa -- and would leave evaluations of the quarterback up to Flores and general manager Chris Grier.

The Dolphins begin the season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 12.