TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler was put on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday afternoon, a day after a report surfaced that said he was dealing with a personal situation and mulling retirement.

Butler was not a Cardinals' practice Tuesday morning and head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not want to speak on Butler's situation during his post-practice news conference. When asked for the latest on Butler, he said, "It remains to be seen" and reiterated that nothing was official as of the morning.

"I don't want to get into, kind of, where it's at," Kingsbury said. "Like I said, nothing's official. Just leave it at that."

Butler signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in late March after he was released by the Tennessee Titans. He was brought to Arizona to replace Patrick Peterson as the Cardinals' top cornerback. With Butler now retiring, Arizona could start rookie Marco Wilson, move third-year corner Byron Murphy Jr. outside from the slot or add another cornerback via trade, waivers or free agency.

Kingsbury said there was "no question" that Wilson, a former Florida star, could start Week 1, if needed. "I mean, we feel really good about where we're at at the position," Kingsbury said.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Butler broke onto the scene when his interception of a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone sealed a Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

The 31-year-old Butler was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. He spent three seasons with the Titans after signing a five-year, $61.25 million contract in 2018. He has 17 interceptions in his career, including a career-best four last season.