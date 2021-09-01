RENTON, Wash. -- Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs says he expects to play in the Seattle Seahawks regular-season opener and return to practice soon, once he finalizes an undisclosed personal financial matter.

The 28-year-old Diggs is in a contract year. It's believed that he and the team aren't in negotiations on an extension, meaning he's set to play out the final year of his current deal.

Diggs did not specify what piece of business he's tying up. The Seattle Times reported that he's finalizing an insurance policy.

"I would just say I had a couple things that I had to get cleared up for myself business-wise just like the team, business-wise, they have stuff that they have to do," Diggs told reporters Tuesday. "It was just something I had to do to protect myself just as the team protects themselves. I've got a family to feed also, so I had to make the best decision for me. Like I said, I wouldn't say it was a statement. I'm grateful to be here and I tell you guys that all the time. I'm grateful to be here. I'm blessed to be a Seahawk. So for me, I just think it was -- I wouldn't say a reset but it was some things that I needed to patch up on my end to get figured out."

Diggs was present at practice last week but did not take part despite being healthy. He reported to camp on time and had practiced for the first four weeks. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Diggs was "making a bit of a statement" by not practicing, the same phrasing he's used while discussing left tackle Duane Brown's decision to sit out as he seeks a new deal. But Diggs alluded Tuesday to how his situation is different.

"The little business thing that I've got to do, as soon as it's done, signed, sealed and delivered, I'll be back at practice," he said. "I wouldn't call it a hold-in. I would say I'm just getting some things cleared up and I'll be back out with my teammates pretty soon."

Multiple sources have told ESPN that Diggs has wanted a new contract this offseason. He's set to make $5.95 million in base salary in 2021.

Carroll said after Seattle's preseason finale Saturday that he and Diggs have had great conversations in which both have heard the other out. Diggs took part in pregame warmups but didn't play, with the Seahawks sitting a handful of veteran players as they did in the first two games.

"I think the world of this guy," Carroll said. "He's an amazing competitor, tough as hell in every way and really I can't imagine not playing with him."

Asked if there's any chance he won't be on the field when the Seahawks open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, Diggs said, "I doubt it" and reiterated that the matter should be resolved soon.

"Me and Pete, we had a talk," he said. "So the front office, everybody upstairs understands, my coaches, my teammates they all understand. So I don't think it's a big deal. Of course I want to be out at practice. It's not like I don't. I didn't come to camp to practice, not practice and just do that. But like I said, I don't think it's a hold-in. I think as soon as this issue is cleared up, it'll be ready to go."

Asked if he wants an extension, Diggs said that's every player's goal. He noted that after tweeting last week "Can't deny me what I deserve," he then tweeted about being grateful.

"Everybody wants to have that opportunity where you're gratified and for me it would have been special," he said. "It would have been my third deal, but I'm blessed to be on my second deal and I make good money so like I said, I'm grateful and hopefully things can get worked out and if not, then we'll move on and we'll continue to just focus on the season."

In another interesting development with Seattle's secondary, cornerback D.J. Reed told reporters that the team moved him to the left side Tuesday. Ahkello Witherspoon has been the presumed starter there while Reed and Tre Flowers have competed to start on the right side. Reed said Flowers remained on the right side Tuesday.

"From what I can tell, that's probably what I'm doing right now," Reed said when asked whether his move is temporary or permanent. "So unless something else changes, I'm adaptable, but I feel like that's what I'm doing."

The Seahawks acquired cornerback Sidney Jones from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, a source told ESPN. The Seahawks set their initial roster at Tuesday's deadline with only 52 players, leaving one spot open as the Jones trade was not yet official.