EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Strahan owns the single-season sack record and played his entire 15-year career with the New York Giants. That, along with his other career accomplishments, will get his No. 92 retired by the team this season.

Strahan, currently a co-host on Good Morning America, will have his number retired on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the rival Philadelphia Eagles. It's currently scheduled to be a 1 p.m. ET game.

Strahan was surprised Wednesday morning on GMA by former teammate Eli Manning, who jumped out of a box in a No. 92 Giants jersey to announce the jersey retirement. Former Giants defensive stars Justin Tuck and Jessie Armstead also came out in No. 92 jerseys.

Strahan helped the Giants to a Super Bowl XLII triumph over the previously undefeated New England Patriots, was a four-time first-team All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection and won the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year award when he set the single-season sack record with 22.5 in 2001.

"Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history," Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. "He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor.

"Michael's career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass-rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game. We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again."

No player has worn No. 92 since Strahan retired following the 2007 season.

"Michael Strahan was a Hall of Fame player and he is a Hall of Fame person," Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said. "Only the very best players get their jerseys retired and Michael is in that category in Giants history and NFL history, as well. He was the consummate defensive end, a team captain and a winner who helped lead us to the greatest victory in our history in Super Bowl XLII."

It's going to be a busy season of celebrating the past for the Giants. Manning's No. 10 is also being retired on Sept. 26, and the Giants are honoring the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVI team on Oct. 17.

Manning's No. 10 and Strahan's No. 92 will bring the Giants' retired numbers total to 13.