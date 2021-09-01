The Chicago Bears are signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus‬, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Perriman joins the Bears after he was released Monday by the Detroit Lions, who had given him $2 million guaranteed when they signed him in March. But Perriman dealt with a hip injury during the offseason and struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.

Perriman, 27, appeared in 12 games last season with the New York Jets, hauling in 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

The son of former Lions star wide receiver Brett Perriman and a former first-round draft pick of the Ravens, he has also played for Baltimore, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

