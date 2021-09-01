FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons guard Josh Andrews will be placed on injured reserve with a broken hand, a source confirmed to ESPN, leaving the franchise without one of its five starting offensive linemen for at least the first part of the 2021 season.

Andrews had been in a competition with rookie Jalen Mayfield throughout training camp but had pulled away during the final two weeks to win the role. With Andrews sidelined, Mayfield could end up being the starter on Sept. 12 against Philadelphia.

The Falcons made one waiver move Wednesday, claiming guard Colby Gossett from Cleveland. The 26-year-old Gossett, from Cumming, Georgia, started four games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 -- the same season that Falcons backup quarterback Josh Rosen was the starter with the Cardinals.

Gossett was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 draft and has been with the Vikings, Cardinals, Patriots and Browns.

It is possible Gossett ends up vying with Mayfield for the Week 1 starting role.

A source told ESPN that the Falcons are also planning to place cornerback Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Sheffield missed the majority of training camp.

Andrews' injury was first reported by NFL Network.