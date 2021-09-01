KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list after sources told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mathieu is vaccinated, according to a source.

To be moved off the reserve/COVID-19 list and cleared to play, Mathieu will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour period and be asymptomatic.

The Chiefs have only three other safeties on their 53-player roster following Tuesday's cuts. But Mathieu has time to be available before the Chiefs open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who was released on Tuesday, to take Mathieu's roster spot.

NFL Network was first to report Mathieu's positive test.