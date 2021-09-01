        <
        >

          Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu placed on COVID-19 list after positive test, sources say

          5:32 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list after sources told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus.

          Mathieu is vaccinated, according to a source.

          To be moved off the reserve/COVID-19 list and cleared to play, Mathieu will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour period and be asymptomatic.

          The Chiefs have only three other safeties on their 53-player roster following Tuesday's cuts. But Mathieu has time to be available before the Chiefs open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

          The Chiefs signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who was released on Tuesday, to take Mathieu's roster spot.

          NFL Network was first to report Mathieu's positive test.