RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he's "counting on" veteran left tackle Duane Brown playing in the team's regular-season opener.

While Carroll stopped well short of declaring anything, it was the most optimism he has expressed that Brown will be on the field Sept. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brown hasn't been practicing amid a contract dispute with Seattle.

"I'm counting on him," Carroll said when asked if there's any more clarity as to whether Brown will play. "I'm counting on him being ready."

Brown, who turned 36 on Monday, is entering the final year of his contract and has wanted a new deal from Seattle. The Seahawks do not want to extend him now, instead preferring to go year to year with Brown at this stage of his career.

Brown reported to training camp on time but has not been practicing, though he is taking part in other preparations. As Carroll spoke Wednesday, Brown was doing wind sprints up the berm that borders one of the Seahawks' practice fields.

"He's been on everything," Carroll said. "He's been working out, he's been in all of the walk-through stuff, he's taken all those reps, he's done all the meetings, everything, active part in all of that."

After Tuesday's cut-downs, the Seahawks have three tackles on their 53-man roster who have played on the left side this summer in Brown's absence: Cedric Ogbuehi, Jamarco Jones and rookie sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe. Ogbuehi is still trying to come back from a biceps injury.