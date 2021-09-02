Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis plans to build a three-story, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Henderson, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported construction crews have already broken ground on the home, which will be on a six-acre plot in Ascaya, a private community in Clark County.

Want a good comparison of Raiders real estate design in Las Vegas?

Check out this graphic by @reviewjournal newsroom artist @wrand showing the stadium, the practice facility, and the owner's mansion renderings pic.twitter.com/xKPci9FeE3 — Eli Segall (@eli_segall) September 1, 2021

According to Eli Segall of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the house will have a "strikingly similar" design to the team's practice facility and Allegiant Stadium.

The latter is where the Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the 2021 season.

"They're a perfect trio. ... They all have the same character," said longtime local architect Bob Fielden, founder of Henderson-based RAFI Architecture and Design.

Davis' mountaintop mansion lists a valuation of $14 million.

In an interview with Segall, Davis said he has "no idea" when the house will be finished.