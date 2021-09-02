        <
        >

          Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' plans for mountaintop mansion strongly resembles Allegiant Stadium

          play
          Raiders owner gives walk-through of new stadium (1:58)

          Raiders owner Mark Davis gives a tour of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (1:58)

          11:41 PM ET
          • Brianna Williams

          Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis plans to build a three-story, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Henderson, Nevada.

          The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported construction crews have already broken ground on the home, which will be on a six-acre plot in Ascaya, a private community in Clark County.

          According to Eli Segall of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the house will have a "strikingly similar" design to the team's practice facility and Allegiant Stadium.

          The latter is where the Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the 2021 season.

          "They're a perfect trio. ... They all have the same character," said longtime local architect Bob Fielden, founder of Henderson-based RAFI Architecture and Design.

          Davis' mountaintop mansion lists a valuation of $14 million.

          In an interview with Segall, Davis said he has "no idea" when the house will be finished.