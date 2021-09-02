Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Casey spent his first nine seasons with the Titans and was considered one their most consistent and dependable players. The five-time Pro Bowler played three games with the Denver Broncos last year before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. He was released by the Broncos this past February.

"This is a proud day for Jurrell, his family and the Titans family," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "There is no greater model for what a player can achieve both on the field and in the community than Jurrell. His five Pro Bowls and two Community Man of the Year awards are part of a tremendous legacy for others to follow."

The Titans selected Casey with the 77th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 139 regular-season games from 2011 to 2019 -- tied for sixth among all NFL defensive linemen during that time -- and missed just five games over that stretch. His 139 games rank 11th in franchise history among defensive players.

Casey, 31, was a six-time defensive captain for the Titans whose 51 career sacks rank second behind only Jevon Kearse (52) since the franchise relocated to Tennessee in 1997.

Casey also is a two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Casey and his wife, Ryann, founded The Casey Fund, which works to support organizations that address the needs of at-risk youth and formerly incarcerated individuals.