Tom Brady jokes Mike Vrabel is 'out of shape' and has 'declined to a really sad state'

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to let down his guard and show even more of his sense of humor.

In the latest webisode of "In the Current," a behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers produced by the team, Brady roasted Tennessee Titans head coach and former New England Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel during joint practices last month.

"Mike's kind of an a--hole if you get to know him," Brady said with a straight face. "He went to Ohio State. Obviously I don't like him."

The two were teammates in New England for eight seasons and are still close friends.

"There's a healthy competition between us even though he's fat and out of shape now. Physically, he's declined to a really sad state," Brady said.

Vrabel joked when the teams huddled up, "I know you guys are moving forward, but it's good to see another defense carry Brady to another Super Bowl."

It's clear Brady's remarks were payback from this tweet Vrabel sent out during those practices, where he referred to himself as Brady's son Jack's "favorite former Patriot."

Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/ndJSht1xE0 — Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) August 18, 2021

"I think he's toned down a little bit in his old age," Brady also said during joint practices. "He's not as rambunctious as he used to be. He was much more chattery as a player. He complained a lot when I didn't throw him the ball, like a typical diva receiver. He's mellowed out as a coach a little bit."