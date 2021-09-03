FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed Friday, jeopardizing his status for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Crowder's vaccination status isn't known, and that will likely help determine his availability. Players who are unvaccinated must sit a minimum of 10 days, according to league protocols. A player who is fully vaccinated can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart.

It's unknown when he tested positive, but he wasn't spotted at practice all week. On Thursday, coach Robert Saleh said Crowder is dealing with a minor groin injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Jets believe it's an isolated case.

Crowder is among the projected starting receivers, along with Corey Davis and rookie Elijah Moore. Without Crowder, they could use Moore in the slot, with Keelan Cole or Denzel Mims moving into a spot on the outside.

It was a quiet preseason for Crowder, who played only 16 snaps and caught only one pass for 4 yards. He took a pay cut in the offseason, lowering his base salary from $10 million to $5 million -- the final year of his contract. In two seasons with the Jets, Crowder has 137 catches for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns.

