ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coaches, football personnel and other staffers spent some of Friday assembling bicycles to be donated to area youth. The project was in memory of former Broncos assistant coach Greg Knapp, who died last month from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car while cycling in San Ramon, California.

Knapp, who was the Broncos' quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2016, was 58.

The Broncos staffers, including head coach Vic Fangio, assembled bicycles in the team's field house. Broncos players were given Friday through Monday off, but the coaches and other members of the team's pro and college personnel staffs, as well as other support staff, took part.

GM George Paton, Coach Fangio and our entire football operations staff spent the morning putting together 75 bikes for under-resourced second graders at a local elementary school.



All in Greg Knapp's honor. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/5AtHw9IqoC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 3, 2021

The Broncos were to donate, in partnership with Wish for Wheels, the 75 bicycles assembled Friday to second-graders at a Denver elementary school. Each student who receives a bicycle will also receive a helmet and participate in a bicycle safety course.

Knapp was a longtime NFL assistant who spent four seasons with the Broncos -- two on John Fox's staff and two on Gary Kubiak's staff. Knapp was with the Broncos when they lost Super Bowl XLVIII to the Seattle Seahawks to close out the 2013 season and when they won Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers to close out the 2015 season.

He worked with a long list of quarterbacks in his career, including Hall of Famers Steve Young and Peyton Manning as well as Matt Ryan. Knapp had been hired by the New York Jets earlier this year as the pass game specialist and was days away from reporting to the team's training camp when he was struck by car while cycling near his home in California.

He died five days after the accident.

At the time, his family released a statement: "Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!''