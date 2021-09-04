NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans activated quarterback Ryan Tannehill from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

Tannehill was placed on the list Aug. 26 after testing positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tannehill said he was "in the process of getting vaccinated" when training camp started. He said at the time that he wouldn't have gotten the vaccine but that the NFL is "forcing players' hands" by instituting protocols.

Tannehill will be on the field when the Titans resume practice Monday. His return is timely given the limited reps that he and Julio Jones have had together in camp.

Jones missed extensive time after going down during the first week of camp and returned to practice the day that Tannehill was placed on the reserve/COVID list. The Titans also activated running back Jeremy McNichols from the list Saturday.

Tennessee still has five players on the list, including starters Nate Davis, Ben Jones and Geoff Swaim. Center Cole Banwart and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are the others.