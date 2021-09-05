RENTON, Wash. -- Continuing their reshuffling at cornerback, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign former New York Jets starter Bless Austin, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

The Jets waived the 25-year-old Austin on Wednesday, a surprise move given that he was projected to remain one of their starters. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets tried to trade Austin but found no takers. He became a free agent after going unclaimed.

Austin (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) started six games as a rookie in 2019 and 10 last year. He has eight passes defended and zero interceptions in 18 career games since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers.

Austin's addition marks another change at cornerback for the Seahawks. They acquired Sidney Jones from the Jacksonville Jaguars before cut-down day in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, then sent Ahkello Witherspoon to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2023 fifth-rounder on Friday. Witherspoon was their presumed starter at left corner before he was relegated to a backup role when the Seahawks moved D.J. Reed to that side earlier this week.

The other cornerbacks on the Seahawks' 53-man roster are Tre Flowers, rookie Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior, a recent waiver claim. They have John Reid and Michael Jackson on their practice squad.

The Seahawks had an open roster spot, so no corresponding move was needed for Austin. They also plan to sign guard Jordan Simmons to their practice squad, a source told ESPN. Simmons has started nine games in three seasons with the Seahawks and was released on cut-down day.

Q-13 FOX TV in Seattle first reported that the Seahawks are signing Austin.