MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, sources told ESPN's Field Yates, potentially leaving them short-handed as the team prepares for its Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins confirmed the moves Monday and also elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement.

The NFL Network reported that Shaheen tested positive for COVID-19, which means he'll miss Sunday's game as he is unvaccinated and must quarantine for 10 days, according to NFL policy. It is not yet clear whether Jackson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of contact tracing or a positive test.

Jackson started 12 games as a rookie in 2020 after being selected 18th overall by the Dolphins. He was slated to once again start at left tackle for Miami this season. For Shaheen, who came to Miami via trade this offseason, this marks a second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list in as many months after he was deemed a close contact in August.

Shaheen has also vocally opposed getting the vaccine, calling his decision "bigger than just COVID."

"For me, it's a personal choice, and it's bigger than just COVID," he said. "The NFL is trying to push it. ... I'm going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I'm not going to get fined.

"But they're not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere, and they're already taking away freedoms of the unvaccinated guys."