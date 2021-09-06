Texans coach David Culley confirms that Tyrod Taylor will be the starting QB vs. the Jaguars. (0:23)

Tyrod Taylor was officially named the Houston Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was assumed Taylor would get the start but coach David Culley didn't make the announcement until Monday.

Rookie Davis Mills will be Taylor's backup.

Deshaun Watson is also on the 53-man roster but is not expected to play for the Texans in 2021 and will likely be a healthy scratch on game days. Watson, who requested a trade in the offseason, faces 22 active civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, but has not been restricted from taking part in team activities by the NFL.

Taylor, 32, signed a one-year contract with the Texans in the offseason. The 10-year veteran has made 47 starts in his career. He has passed for 9,770 yards with 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and rushed for 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns in 72 games overall.