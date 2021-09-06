EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw is set to return to practice Wednesday, according to coach Mike Zimmer.

The No. 23 draft pick missed all of training camp after undergoing a second surgery in early August to repair a core muscle injury. By Zimmer's estimation, Darrisaw has practiced only four times since he joined the team.

The Vikings' plan is for Darrisaw to participate in individual drills Wednesday.

"We will just have to see how he progresses," said Zimmer, who called the situation with the rookie "an unknown."

"I think the biggest thing is watching him practice and then we start seeing him and start seeing him develop," Zimmer said. "Some of those things are going to show up early, especially when he hasn't practiced in a while. Is it the right footwork? Is he making mistakes? How's he pass protecting? It's just going to be an evaluation each week and then when we decide to put him in there, then we do. Or if we do."

In the meantime, the Vikings will continue to field veteran Rashod Hill at left tackle. Hill has been the unquestioned starter dating back to the offseason program. Minnesota does not appear to have a timetable in mind to determine when Darrisaw would be ready to supplant Hill or be available to play in games.

"I need to see him practice first," Zimmer said. "That would be the first step, practice, and then as we move forward, I mean, I don't know, he's not in terrific football shape because he hasn't practiced. So we've got to see that, too. You've got to see if he's making mistakes and if he's doing the things correctly. So much of the offensive line is so much about footwork and working together and getting off the ball at the same time and combination blocks. So there's a lot of things we have not seen him do."