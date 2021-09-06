OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens lost their second running back to a season-ending injury in a five-day span, when Justice Hill suffered a lower leg injury at Thursday's practice, a source said Monday.

NFL Network reported that Hill tore an Achilles tendon.

Hill, Baltimore's No. 3 running back, was hurt shortly after the Ravens lost starter J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale on Aug. 28.

The Ravens worked out Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Elijah Holyfield on Monday.

Baltimore only had two healthy running backs at practice: Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams.

The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing the past two seasons.

Hill, 23, was a Ravens' fourth-round pick in 2019. He has rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 28 career games.