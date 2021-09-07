OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens and tight end Mark Andrews agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

At $14 million per season, Andrews becomes the NFL's third-highest-paid tight end, trailing only George Kittle ($15 million per season) and Travis Kelce ($14.3 million).

Andrews, who was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, will receive $37.6 million in guaranteed money for 63 percent of the deal, a source told Fowler. He will be paid $26.6 million by March 2022.

A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews quickly became a favorite target for Lamar Jackson. His 17 touchdowns over the past two seasons top all tight ends and rank No. 8 in the NFL overall.

The new deal was a timely birthday present for Andrews, who turned 26 on Monday.

Andrews joined offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey as Ravens who signed lucrative extensions in the past 11 months.

With Andrews signed, Jackson becomes the next Baltimore player in line for a long-term deal. Jackson is signed through the 2022 season.