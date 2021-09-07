The Seattle Seahawks and left tackle Duane Brown have agreed to a reworked final year of his deal that pays a $7 million signing bonus and $4 million in salary, sources told ESPN.

Brown was scheduled to make $10 million in base salary this season with another $1 million available in per-game roster bonuses. So he doesn't receive any new money in 2021 with the adjustment but gets more money up front with much of his salary converted to a signing bonus.

Brown also received an injury protection benefit for 2022 and still can make up to $500,000 in incentives this season that are tied to playing time and the Pro Bowl, sources told ESPN. With another game check for the 17th game, Brown can make up to $12 million in 2021. The Seahawks added a voidable year to his contract for salary-cap purposes, sources said.

He ended his "hold-in" on Monday when he returned to practice, after which coach Pete Carroll declared him "ready to go" and said he will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown had been taking part in team meetings and walk-throughs but wasn't practicing in the absence of a new deal. He has been seeking a new contract for much of this offseason as he enters the final year of his three-year, $34.5 million extension. The $11.5 million average of that 2018 deal now ranks 16th among left tackles, per Spotrac.

Brown has made four Pro Bowls in 14 seasons, ranked second among tackles last season in ESPN's pass block win rate and has been the unquestioned leader of Seattle's offensive line. But he turned 36 last week, has dealt with knee issues in recent seasons and has had his workload in practice heavily managed.

He is still scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

