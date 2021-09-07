Domonique Foxworth and Dan Orlovsky debate whether Tom Brady or Dak Prescott will have the more successful season. (1:38)

Fans wanting to see Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's first matchup of the 2021 season will have to pay a pretty penny for tickets.

According to Vivid Seats, the average cost of a ticket for Thursday night's game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is $582. That is the highest price of admission for a Bucs game in the past 10 years.

Furthermore, it is the sixth-most expensive ticket for any sporting event in Tampa Bay sports history, per Vivid Seats. The events in front of the 2021 season opener are two Super Bowls (LV and XLII), the 2017 College Football National Championship Game and Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals.

Just gazing at some secondary-market sites, and saw lower-level #Bucs vs. Cowboys tickets (Section 111, Row B, behind Bucs bench) going for $8,728 each — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 4, 2021

The heavy price for the game could be because of the hype surrounding the two teams involved.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, Tampa Bay will begin its title defense. Following a true offseason to prepare for this upcoming year, Brady & Co. have had even more time to get comfortable with each other. As a result, Bucs fans should feel confident about their team's chances of repeating, especially with many key players returning on both sides of the ball.

Dallas should have Prescott under center, which adds to the star power this game brings. The quarterback is expected to play for the first time since injuring an ankle in Week 5 last season. The 28-year-old quarterback said he is excited to get back on the field after working through his ankle ailment and a shoulder injury this summer. However, he could be without one of his better protectors, as Zack Martin is not expected to play because of COVID-19.

Tampa is no stranger to big events -- the Bucs and Lightning just celebrated championships and the Rays were in the World Series.